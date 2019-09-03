Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Reaches $42.23 52-Week High; Brookfield Asset Management Has Raised Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 7.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 243,346 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 3.29 million shares with $199.40 million value, up from 3.05M last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 175,157 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

The stock of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) hit a new 52-week high and has $46.03 target or 9.00% above today's $42.23 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.25B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $46.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $652.05 million more. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 160,204 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 31,602 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 3,887 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 406,309 shares. Violich reported 0.17% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). L & S Advisors holds 0.23% or 27,857 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com invested in 3,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 104,737 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,959 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,264 shares stake. Private Asset has 3,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 586,750 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 66,518 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability owns 52,626 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 3.35% or 3.87M shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,221 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Joung Chansoo, worth $336,414 on Tuesday, August 20.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AXL) stake by 350,000 shares to 130,000 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Granite Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 99,777 shares and now owns 1.81M shares. Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 6.60% above currents $66.07 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 61.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $89.21 million for 20.30 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.