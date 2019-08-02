Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Comparing side by side

Both Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 7.87 N/A 0.68 59.85 VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.95 N/A 1.47 14.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Douglas Emmett Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. VICI Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Douglas Emmett Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Douglas Emmett Inc. has a -1.01% downside potential and an average target price of $40. On the other hand, VICI Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 19.55% and its average target price is $25.38. The data provided earlier shows that VICI Properties Inc. appears more favorable than Douglas Emmett Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Douglas Emmett Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 99.2% respectively. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.78%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc. has stronger performance than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats VICI Properties Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.