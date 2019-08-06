Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Contrasting side by side

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 7.72 N/A 0.68 59.85 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.08 N/A 2.32 9.51

Table 1 demonstrates Douglas Emmett Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.72 beta indicates that Douglas Emmett Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Emmett Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

Douglas Emmett Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.88% and an $40 consensus target price. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on the other hand boasts of a $22.2 consensus target price and a 2.30% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust looks more robust than Douglas Emmett Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Douglas Emmett Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 67.6%. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.78%. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc. was more bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.