Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 42 7.55 166.34M 0.68 59.85 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 22 0.75 65.43M 2.32 9.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Douglas Emmett Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Douglas Emmett Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 396,803,435.11% 4.8% 1.4% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 297,004,085.34% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Douglas Emmett Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 3.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc. was more bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.