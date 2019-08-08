Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Comparing side by side

Both Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 7.88 N/A 0.68 59.85 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.20 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Douglas Emmett Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Douglas Emmett Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Douglas Emmett Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.19% for Douglas Emmett Inc. with average target price of $40. On the other hand, Lexington Realty Trust’s potential downside is -18.86% and its average target price is $8. The data provided earlier shows that Douglas Emmett Inc. appears more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc. was less bullish than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Lexington Realty Trust.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.