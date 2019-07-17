Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Douglas Emmett Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.80% 1.40% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Douglas Emmett Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. N/A 40 60.51 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Douglas Emmett Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

$40 is the average price target of Douglas Emmett Inc., with a potential downside of -0.30%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Douglas Emmett Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 1.73% -1.03% 7.64% 14.16% 8.23% 20.92% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Douglas Emmett Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s rivals are 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc.’s rivals beat Douglas Emmett Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.