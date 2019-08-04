Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Comparison side by side

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 7.87 N/A 0.68 59.85 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.16 N/A 0.03 664.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Douglas Emmett Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Douglas Emmett Inc.’s downside potential is -1.01% at a $40 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Douglas Emmett Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 57.1%. Insiders owned roughly 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

