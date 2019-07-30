Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Devon Energy (DVN) Last Week

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. DEI’s profit would be $92.84M giving it 19.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s analysts see 1.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 908,618 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. Societe Generale maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $35 target. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DVN in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $38 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $35 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Douglas Emmett, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 15,179 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 29,984 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 721,143 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 288,504 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 71,860 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.09% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 1,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 437,934 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 143,553 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 32,255 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 10,807 shares.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 60.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.52% or 118,990 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 2,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0.03% or 383,737 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.37M shares. Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Company owns 104 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Tru Company holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Company holds 53,744 shares. Oregon-based M has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 2.59M shares. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 7,333 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 9,541 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 16,642 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 4.67 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago

