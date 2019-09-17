Douglas Emmett (DEI) to pay $0.26 on Oct 16, 2019; Cohbar (CWBR) SI Increased By 37.69%

Cohbar Inc (NASDAQ:CWBR) had an increase of 37.69% in short interest. CWBR’s SI was 2.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.69% from 1.57 million shares previously. With 146,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Cohbar Inc (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s short sellers to cover CWBR’s short positions. The SI to Cohbar Inc’s float is 7.56%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 17,301 shares traded. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has declined 70.27% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBR News: 15/05/2018 – COHBAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 29/05/2018 – CohBar to Present CB4211 Novel Mechanism of Action at American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions; 29/03/2018 CohBar, Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 16, 2019. (NYSE:DEI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Douglas Emmett Inc's current price of $42.01 translates into 0.62% yield. Douglas Emmett Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $42.01 lastly. It is up 6.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company has market cap of $61.72 million. The Company’s lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 60.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.