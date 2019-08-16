Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Value Declined While Price T Rowe Associates Has Cut by $41.29 Million Its Holding; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 7.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.40M, down from 8.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 840,634 shares traded or 5.12% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES’ COVERAGE RATIO 55.5 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 67.2 PCT AT END-2017; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 752,180 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 7,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 142,642 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 561,085 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Street owns 8.00 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) or 57,674 shares. Earnest Limited Liability reported 42 shares. Connable Office reported 7,140 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association reported 24,612 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 53,468 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 437,934 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate reported 178,827 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 1.03 million shares. Jennison Associate Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 257,039 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 24,600 shares to 750,095 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

