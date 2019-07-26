Douglas Emmett (DEI) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Stake by $349,720 as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Gruss & Co Upped Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 8,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.00 million, up from 708,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 586,271 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLANS TIMELINES; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN SAYS CONDITIONS NOT IN PLACE FOR ANY M&A IN SHORT TERM, INCLUDING MONTE DEI PASCHI; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 96,233 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 29,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.