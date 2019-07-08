Douglas Emmett (DEI) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position Maintained by Adams Express Company

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83 million, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 54,284 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.03M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 4,226 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 25,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.08% or 2.09 million shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited owns 247,300 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 43,052 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 153,200 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ent Corporation invested in 0% or 3 shares. British Columbia Corporation reported 98,038 shares. 1.63 million are held by National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 29.14 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.52% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). First Personal Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.29% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). New York-based First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Intl Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 300,648 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) by 12,300 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $92.85M for 19.25 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 603,071 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 65 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 721,143 shares. Parkside National Bank And reported 17 shares. 38,144 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. State Street Corporation accumulated 8.00 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 2.01M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 109,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lasalle Mgmt Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 0.01% or 75,800 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 321 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,546 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.06% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

