Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holder Morgan Stanley Decreased Its Stake by $2.94 Million; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Market Value Declined While Chatham Capital Group Boosted Stake

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 125,694 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 73,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 172,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, down from 245,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 166,193 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES’ COVERAGE RATIO 55.5 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 67.2 PCT AT END-2017; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,735 shares to 99,735 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 334,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP has 57,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 306,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 124,698 were reported by Natixis Advisors Lp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 17,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 0.09% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) or 47,318 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York reported 0.04% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 13,941 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.04% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Zimmer Partners LP owns 0.56% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 1.16M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Bollard Group Llc reported 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 12,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares. $21,364 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Thursday, June 20. 38 shares valued at $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17.

