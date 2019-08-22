Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holder Guggenheim Capital Lifted Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding in Liberty Global C (LBTYK) by $9.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Liberty Global C (LBTYK) by 57.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 402,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 298,274 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 700,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Global C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 2.97M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 51,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 38,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 125,047 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASONS FOR CONCERN OVER MONTE DEI PASCHI, BUSINESS PLAN PROCEEDING POSITIVELY; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 18,364 shares to 100,214 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,563 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 711,881 are owned by Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Co. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com has 8,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 306,500 shares. Connable Office invested in 7,140 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 305,495 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 15,179 shares. Sei Invests has 579,684 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,994 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 271,389 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 7,001 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Daiwa Secs Group owns 1.44% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 4.08M shares. 237,849 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 8,800 shares.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Southern Company Scores 100 Percent on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Emmett and QIA Acquire The Glendon – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.