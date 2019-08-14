Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.70 Million as Shares Declined; Sandy Spring Bank Has Boosted Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake by $323,778

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 27,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $178.46. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 217,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 933,475 shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE LEGAL RISKS FACING BANK WILL AFFECT ANY EXTRAORDINARY OPERATION, BUT AT MOMENT NO SUCH OPERATION IS ON TABLE – PAPER; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES’ COVERAGE RATIO 55.5 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 67.2 PCT AT END-2017; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 804,235 shares. Burns J W Commerce Inc has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Welch Forbes Lc accumulated 241,400 shares. Canal owns 65,000 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,611 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Telos Mngmt holds 3,055 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 242,167 shares. 249,228 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 268,709 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 1,638 shares. Benedict Fincl invested 1.78% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). At Bank & Trust invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,000 shares to 29,946 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,707 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 105,200 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $129.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communties (NYSE:AVB).