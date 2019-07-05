Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

As Auto Parts businesses, Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 38 1.66 N/A 1.98 18.90 Visteon Corporation 67 0.54 N/A 4.19 13.22

Table 1 demonstrates Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Visteon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Douglas Dynamics Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Visteon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Visteon Corporation has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Douglas Dynamics Inc. are 2.8 and 1. Competitively, Visteon Corporation has 1.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Visteon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Visteon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.64% and an $48 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares and 0% of Visteon Corporation shares. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 0.5% are Visteon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. 2.67% -3.06% 4.01% -1.99% -14.63% 4.07% Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. has 4.07% stronger performance while Visteon Corporation has -8.03% weaker performance.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.