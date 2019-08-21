Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 39 1.77 N/A 1.98 20.80 Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Tower International Inc. Tower International Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Douglas Dynamics Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Douglas Dynamics Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Tower International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Dynamics Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Douglas Dynamics Inc. are 2.8 and 1. Competitively, Tower International Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Tower International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s upside potential is 13.34% at a $48 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares and 91% of Tower International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tower International Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52% Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. was less bullish than Tower International Inc.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tower International Inc.