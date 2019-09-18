Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|39
|1.85
|N/A
|1.98
|20.80
|Superior Industries International Inc.
|4
|0.07
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Superior Industries International Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.1%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Superior Industries International Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Industries International Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 90.5% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares and 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares. 2.2% are Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Superior Industries International Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|-0.29%
|4.31%
|8.59%
|17.43%
|-13.38%
|14.52%
|Superior Industries International Inc.
|-9.54%
|-26.65%
|-46.78%
|-50.1%
|-85.45%
|-46.78%
For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. had bullish trend while Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.