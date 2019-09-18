Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 39 1.85 N/A 1.98 20.80 Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Superior Industries International Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Industries International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares and 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares. 2.2% are Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Superior Industries International Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52% Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. had bullish trend while Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc.