Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Both Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 40 1.89 N/A 1.98 20.80 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 46 0.21 N/A 2.20 22.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Dynamics Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Douglas Dynamics Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 9.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares and 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. had bullish trend while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Douglas Dynamics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.