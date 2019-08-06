Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Reaches $42.83 After 8.00% Up Move; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Sellers Increased By 0.44% Their Shorts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) had an increase of 0.44% in short interest. OHI’s SI was 7.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.44% from 7.13 million shares previously. With 1.52 million avg volume, 5 days are for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)’s short sellers to cover OHI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 1.13 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

The stock of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.86% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 144,417 shares traded or 86.73% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 OutlookThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $976.33M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $46.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PLOW worth $78.11M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omega Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 7 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Regions Corp owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 3,600 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 321 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 380,200 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 5,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 143,506 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,814 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 32,599 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 92,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cleararc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,512 activity. $49,512 worth of stock was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Supported By Strong Demographic Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 27.33 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Pnc Service Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Anchor Advsrs Llc accumulated 46,423 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited invested in 0.11% or 89,090 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.11% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 91,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 12,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company has 16,931 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 7,884 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.56 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 227,007 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 42,143 shares. Bb&T owns 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 7,115 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity. $247,845 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was bought by DEJANA ANDREW on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Douglas Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Alteryx (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.