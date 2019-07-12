Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) EPS Estimated At $0.97; SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (SAABF) Sellers Increased By 7.72% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. PLOW’s profit would be $22.24M giving it 10.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -4,950.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 53,246 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF) had an increase of 7.72% in short interest. SAABF’s SI was 2.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.72% from 2.36M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 12690 days are for SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s short sellers to cover SAABF’s short positions. It closed at $30.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity. $247,845 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was bought by DEJANA ANDREW.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $903.87 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 20.15 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 3,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 39,583 shares. 4,386 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Llc accumulated 532,544 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 70,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 24,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 14,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 5,712 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 11,080 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc owns 16,931 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Whittier Communication stated it has 2,450 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Stanley invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma holds 401,422 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

