Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) EPS Estimated At $0.97; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter's $0.93 EPS. PLOW's profit would be $22.11M giving it 10.09 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Douglas Dynamics, Inc.'s analysts see -4,950.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 60,416 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 166,396 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)'s stock declined 1.32%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 309,070 shares with $13.13M value, down from 475,466 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $244.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M also sold $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, January 31. UBS downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 529,583 shares. John G Ullman & reported 438,878 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 96,484 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 1.39% or 3.97 million shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,520 shares. Family Mgmt Corporation owns 12,932 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ally Inc has invested 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc owns 54,697 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.15% or 22.03M shares. 148,342 are held by Hightower Trust Svcs Lta. Jcic Asset invested 2.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has 3.71M shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd owns 1.24M shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,614 shares to 235,260 valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) stake by 20,759 shares and now owns 49,499 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity. DEJANA ANDREW also bought $247,845 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) shares.