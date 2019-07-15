Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) EPS Estimated At $0.97; G4S PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (GFSZF) Shorts Raised By 2.5%

G4S PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:GFSZF) had an increase of 2.5% in short interest. GFSZF’s SI was 5.46 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.5% from 5.33M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 9108 days are for G4S PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:GFSZF)’s short sellers to cover GFSZF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 109 shares traded. G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. PLOW’s profit would be $22.50 million giving it 10.28 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -4,950.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 36,348 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity. On Friday, March 15 DEJANA ANDREW bought $247,845 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 6,500 shares.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $925.22 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.