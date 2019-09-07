Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 39 1.73 N/A 1.98 20.80 Workhorse Group Inc. 2 635.15 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Douglas Dynamics Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Workhorse Group Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workhorse Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares and 11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares. 2.2% are Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52% Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. was less bullish than Workhorse Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.