Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Comparison side by side

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 38 1.76 N/A 1.98 18.90 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.15 N/A 0.08 33.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Douglas Dynamics Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. China Automotive Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Douglas Dynamics Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -11.3% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Douglas Dynamics Inc. are 2.8 and 1. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc. has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Douglas Dynamics Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Douglas Dynamics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 16.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Douglas Dynamics Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 2.8%. 2.2% are Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. 2.67% -3.06% 4.01% -1.99% -14.63% 4.07% China Automotive Systems Inc. -1.94% -11.23% -10.92% 14.74% -40.19% 3.69%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. has stronger performance than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats China Automotive Systems Inc.