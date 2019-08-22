Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by $742,590; Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

