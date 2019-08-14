Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosted Rollins Com (ROL) Position By $3.14 Million; WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (WPTIF) Shorts Raised By 26.83%

WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had an increase of 26.83% in short interest. WPTIF’s SI was 10,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.83% from 8,200 shares previously. With 15,700 avg volume, 1 days are for WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s short sellers to cover WPTIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 7,703 shares traded. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Rollins Inc Com (ROL) stake by 88.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 76,507 shares as Rollins Inc Com (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 163,054 shares with $6.79 million value, up from 86,547 last quarter. Rollins Inc Com now has $10.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 802,229 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $791.74 million. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio.