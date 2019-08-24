Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Its Verisign Com (VRSN) Stake; WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (WDPSF) Shorts Down By 95.35%

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) stake by 42.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 3,547 shares as Verisign Inc Com (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 11,930 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 8,383 last quarter. Verisign Inc Com now has $23.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had a decrease of 95.35% in short interest. WDPSF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.35% from 4,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s short sellers to cover WDPSF’s short positions. It closed at $172.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property . The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 4 million mÂ². It currently has negative earnings.