Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Boosted Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Valuation Rose; Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Valuation Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 23,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 1.41 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 10,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 263,545 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.88 million, down from 273,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $288.12. About 369,207 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communications Ltd Company has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Colonial Advsrs holds 6,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Napier Park Capital (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 25,000 shares. Charter Tru Company stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carderock Mgmt owns 25,800 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 9,372 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 5,551 were reported by Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 19,333 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.51% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc owns 106,483 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 31,506 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 5,967 are held by Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

