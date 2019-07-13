Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Position by $1.15 Million; Valuation Rose; As Bt Group Plc (BT) Stock Declined, Bonness Enterprises Increased by $620,200 Its Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $396.83. About 198,819 shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.02M shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 18/04/2018 – BT: Global Services Will Continue to Provide Multinational Services; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – REPORTED REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 3% FOR QUARTER. UNDERLYING 4 REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 1.4% FOR QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Thomas Seal: Exclusive: BT reviewing options for Openreach network, valued at up to $33 billion, after buyer hopefuls come; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- NEW RULES WILL INCLUDE STRICTER REQUIREMENTS ON OPENREACH TO REPAIR FAULTS AND INSTALL NEW BROADBAND LINES MORE QUICKLY; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s four mobile networks win new airwaves in auction; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Closes Defined-Benefit Pension Plan; 25/05/2018 – BT receives informal interest in Openreach investment

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BT starts early talks over sale of Spanish business – Telegraph – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: Italy prosecutors connecting BT fraud to execs – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Virgin Media upgrades speed packages as rivals build fiber – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “As Nokia Signs 5G Agreements, A Look At The Companies Adopting The Next-Gen Technology – Yahoo News” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares to 34,542 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.21 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Caleres Announces Newly Created International Joint Venture – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caleres to go big in China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hailed Uber IPO Finally Arrives – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.