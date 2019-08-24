Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $2.63 Million; Valuation Declined; As Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increased Its Stake

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 394,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 906,464 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, up from 511,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 65,103 shares traded or 39.87% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares to 36,005 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Trust Co Fl reported 1.68% stake. Of Virginia Va invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Mgmt Ltd holds 78,487 shares. Manor Road Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,000 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management Inc holds 12.97% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. 10 holds 0.06% or 162 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 1,402 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd invested in 0.38% or 561 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc has 630 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Com holds 4,299 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 35,981 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Rech & Mngmt Com holds 1.24% or 2,448 shares. Amer Assets Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 500 shares. Stanley has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0.31% or 46,310 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 906,464 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 71 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 29,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 36,639 shares. Fort LP holds 2,945 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 2,418 shares. 400 were reported by Covington Cap. Lindsell Train accumulated 10.94M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 8,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 178,285 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 21,916 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Bamco New York accumulated 13.35 million shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 387,860 shares to 14.98M shares, valued at $672.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 23,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).