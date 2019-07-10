Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased By $1.15 Million Its Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Stake; Universal Health Services (UHS) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) stake by 39.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM)’s stock rose 27.68%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 5,945 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 9,847 last quarter. Boston Beer Inc Cl A now has $4.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.94. About 143,872 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 158 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 171 trimmed and sold stakes in Universal Health Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 75.02 million shares, down from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 144 Increased: 104 New Position: 54.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 212,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 851 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.19% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Hanseatic accumulated 788 shares. Art Lc stated it has 0.16% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 10,104 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Broadview Advsrs Ltd has 21,761 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 11,335 shares. 202,473 are held by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35 million for 52.18 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) stake by 76,507 shares to 163,054 valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) stake by 9,756 shares and now owns 34,542 shares. Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Boston Beer had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Cowen & Co maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rating on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $311 target.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 9.29% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 97,793 shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 12.99 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

