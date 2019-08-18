Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Fortinet Com (FTNT) as Valuation Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Fiera Capital Has Increased Its Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 14,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 311,153 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.03 million, up from 296,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt accumulated 49,606 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 247,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 91,000 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 67,063 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,809 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 5.86 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.51% or 174,901 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,443 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 59.87M shares. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 410,976 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.1% or 5,440 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 7,085 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.23% or 3,079 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management reported 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Qlty Muncpl (NPV) by 49,979 shares to 130,416 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 24,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,310 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM).

