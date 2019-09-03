Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Its Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) Position; Tetra Tech (TTEK) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) stake by 39.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 9,756 shares as Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 34,542 shares with $2.20M value, up from 24,786 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment Inco now has $14.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 308,819 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 144 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 97 cut down and sold their equity positions in Tetra Tech Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 44.84 million shares, down from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tetra Tech Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 73 Increased: 101 New Position: 43.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90 million for 24.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Water, Environment and Infrastructure ; and Resource Management and Energy (RME). It has a 25.86 P/E ratio. The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and activities and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. for 445,841 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 217,604 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Premier Asset Management Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 154,670 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 2.06% in the stock. Barrett Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 487,299 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -3.98% below currents $69.26 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of LYV in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

