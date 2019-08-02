Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $2.63 Million as Shares Declined; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.02 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 158,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, up from 145,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74 million shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares to 11,930 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,800 are held by Comgest Investors Sas. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 360 shares. Stockbridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 128,205 shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. First United Financial Bank Tru invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,448 were reported by Amer Research And Management. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,332 shares. Nomura has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,489 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,500 are owned by Cooperman Leon G. The Georgia-based Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 3.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 621 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100,501 shares. Vgi Ptnrs Pty Ltd has 95,693 shares. 150 are owned by Adams Asset Advisors Limited. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 8,494 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc has 43,789 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Element Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,971 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% or 75,078 shares in its portfolio. 631 are owned by Contravisory Investment Incorporated. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 10,794 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 140,316 shares. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 705,749 shares. Bruce & Inc reported 5,184 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 6,182 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv holds 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 72,165 shares. Asset Incorporated owns 358,937 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited reported 12.29M shares stake. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,540 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,010 shares to 6,226 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,203 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

