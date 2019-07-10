Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Decreased by $7.71 Million; Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $2.29 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $212.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam stated it has 123,398 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited owns 72,404 shares. Miles Cap stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ballentine Prns Lc has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc reported 3,232 shares. Farmers Company has 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Georgia-based Chatham has invested 1.68% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap Research Investors reported 13.38M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason invested in 1.32% or 9,475 shares. Holderness Invests Co owns 10,825 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Llc reported 45,544 shares. Oarsman reported 6,508 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co holds 0.2% or 68,711 shares. Invesco invested in 0.12% or 1.80M shares. Whitnell & accumulated 23,795 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares to 82,625 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,746 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Management Lc owns 12,000 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Company invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baltimore has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.07% or 1.22 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 1,445 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt owns 3.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,356 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,324 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 73,280 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Saybrook Nc owns 2,322 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Germain D J Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,016 shares. Wealth Planning Lc owns 5,915 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Fin Corporation holds 0.28% or 2,650 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,888 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.