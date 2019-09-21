Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Its Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Stake by $3.85 Million; Stock Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Lifted Its Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.46M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 171.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 16,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 5,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $345.48. About 295,843 shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,963 shares to 79,196 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 59,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,938 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv accumulated 1,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rk Asset Lc reported 4.88% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 30,691 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 137,394 shares. 640 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 42,757 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.06% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Numerixs Techs Incorporated stated it has 711 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank has 627 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 858 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 69,210 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 625 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Amer Century Companies Inc has 17,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).