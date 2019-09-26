Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Upped Its American Tower New Com (AMT) Position by $1.79 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $3.34 Million; Share Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 18,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 1.68 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 28,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.89M, up from 989,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 653,940 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 5,181 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 127,714 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 5,458 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 5,470 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.65% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Farmers accumulated 18,763 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 140,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 10,418 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 242,254 shares. 696,071 were accumulated by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 2,276 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 0.1% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 9,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.65% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 588,636 shares to 446,135 shares, valued at $58.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv Spon Adr by 2,771 shares to 45,820 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI) by 770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,691 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings.