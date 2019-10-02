Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Nice Sys LTD Sponsored Adr (NICE) Stake; Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Shorts Raised By 41.67%

Stewardship Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) had an increase of 41.67% in short interest. SSFN’s SI was 1,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 41.67% from 1,200 shares previously. The SI to Stewardship Financial Corp’s float is 0.02%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 6,362 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 13/03/2018 – Chapel Hill: Environmental Stewardship Advisory Board (Rescheduled from 3/13/18); 16/03/2018 – ELLIOTT ADVISORS SAYS “POOR STEWARDSHIP” UNDER VIVENDI-CONTROLLED BOARD HAS RESULTED IN “DEEPLY TROUBLING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ISSUES” AT TELECOM ITALIA; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice Pres, Brand Stewardship; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Stewardship volunteers needed throughout March in southern Michigan state parks; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NICE) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates analyzed 3,337 shares as Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NICE)'s stock rose 12.58%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 54,621 shares with $7.48 million value, down from 57,958 last quarter. Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr now has $9.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 139,830 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "NICE Announces the New Generation of Interaction Analytics with AI-Based Anomaly Discovery and Correction – Business Wire" on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "OrboGraph Joins NICE Actimize's X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry's First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire" published on September 30, 2019.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.29M for 32.37 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 5.93% above currents $142.43 stock price. NICE had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 17. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SSFN) on Behalf of Stewardship Shareholders and Encourages Stewardship Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Columbia Financial, Inc. to Acquire Stewardship Financial Corporation – PRNewswire" published on June 07, 2019.