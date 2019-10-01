Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding In American Tower New Com (AMT) Was Has Increased; Smith Salley & Associates Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Upped by $374,088

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 1,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,093 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.40 million, up from 41,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 18,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares to 324,098 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,238 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,344 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.21% or 9,477 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 13,537 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 1,959 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chase Inv Counsel Corp has 3.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 25,799 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Llc has 13.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6.91 million shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 2.38% or 61,889 shares. 39,270 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability. Zacks Invest has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howard Hughes Institute has invested 2.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Scott & Selber has 1.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,254 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Robecosam Ag holds 53,745 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 73,022 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,042 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Burney holds 3,558 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,218 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund. 65,149 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 8,982 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins reported 30,000 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dowling And Yahnke Limited reported 1,379 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 95,001 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 1.83% or 217,789 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 91 shares.