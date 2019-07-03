Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosted By $677,660 Its Five Below Com (FIVE) Holding; Shorts at Realpage (RP) Raised By 10.17%

Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) had an increase of 10.17% in short interest. RP’s SI was 5.52 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.17% from 5.01M shares previously. With 614,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s short sellers to cover RP’s short positions. The SI to Realpage Inc’s float is 7.34%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 543,222 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 13.14% above currents $60.1 stock price. Realpage had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of RP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $12.16M was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd.. WINN STEPHEN T had sold 150,000 shares worth $7.99 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 17,602 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Parametrica Management Limited has 3,508 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.27% or 29,060 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 0.72% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 1.55 million shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 0.6% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,229 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 13 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 113,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock accumulated 7,882 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 230,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Manchester Mngmt Limited Company owns 1,107 shares. Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is RealPage, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 160.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Five Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below has $150 highest and $118 lowest target. $137’s average target is 12.13% above currents $122.18 stock price. Five Below had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $128 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, March 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $150 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Loop Capital Markets upgraded Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 7 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan.