Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Holding by $1.15 Million; Share Price Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Holding by $549,360

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $409.78. About 117,721 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 2.00M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 10,510 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,313 shares. Creative Planning owns 915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 5,159 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Manufacturers Life The holds 19,375 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 210,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) holds 50 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street owns 273,812 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Gemmer Asset Lc owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding owns 0.07% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 30,156 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 37.80 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boston Beer Stock Jumped 25.4% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street’s Wide-Ranging Take On Molson Coors Earnings, CEO Change – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim sees upside on Boston Beer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Company has 18,368 shares. Creative Planning has 82,902 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Communication holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 356,382 shares. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Penobscot Commerce invested in 8,459 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc has 123,765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 401,483 shares. American Int Grp holds 266,011 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 17,773 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 2,394 were reported by Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company. Natixis invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strategic Advsr Limited Co owns 28,503 shares. Weatherstone Capital owns 4,091 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 2,293 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Gp reported 5,990 shares stake.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).