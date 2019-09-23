Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Aes Com (AES) Position by $1.92 Million; Radnet (RDNT) Valuation Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Raised Its Stake

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 119,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 126,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 246,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 7.46 million shares traded or 51.83% up from the average. The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 246,244 shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.26% or 387,780 shares. Monarch Cap invested in 20,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Park Avenue Llc has 33,245 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 443 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.17 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi invested in 2,000 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Axel Cap Limited Liability has 5.91% invested in The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 500,000 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 28,256 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 19,478 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 0.04% or 20,453 shares. Btc Inc has 224,782 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 85,163 shares. C M Bidwell owns 3,920 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.