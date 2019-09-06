Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosted Its National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Loudon Investment Management Increased Its Position by $773,010 as Valuation Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $258.26. About 963,111 shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 7.69M shares traded or 679.86% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 9,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,497 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 28,473 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 5,469 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 109,736 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 3.88M shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Tompkins Finance, New York-based fund reported 1,645 shares. 11,709 were reported by Frontier Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap reported 0.18% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 14,778 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 9,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp reported 0.06% stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 36,619 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares to 5,883 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,908 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA).

