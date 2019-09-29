Dorsey Wright & Associates Holds Stake in Cree Com (CREE); Pool (POOL) Share Price Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.89 Million Its Stake

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cree Inc Com (CREE) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 31,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 65,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 34,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 25,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 116,348 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22 million, up from 90,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 136,757 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bankshares invested in 3,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 125,519 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 14,080 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 735,066 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 4,500 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 6,918 shares. Northern Tru has 1.49 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.77 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Eagle Inv Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 562,400 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Firsthand Mngmt has 218,000 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 18,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb holds 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 97 shares.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “$1 billion semiconductor plant: ‘Flashy mega-project’ or ‘transformational investment’ for New York? – Albany Business Review” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cree to sell lighting division for $310 million – Triangle Business Journal” published on March 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating on Cree (CREE) Ahead of Frankfurt Auto Show – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former Cree CEO named Marquette’s first innovator-in-residence – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv Spon Adr by 2,771 shares to 45,820 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,385 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch accumulated 733,681 shares or 1.37% of the stock. The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Century holds 0% or 23,457 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 376,283 shares. Fil stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Campbell Newman Asset invested in 0.26% or 9,199 shares. 45,120 are owned by Clough Capital Ptnrs Lp. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 509,347 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.82% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.26% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 308,203 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pool Corporation Reports Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pool Corporation Announces Investor Day Nasdaq:POOL – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 727,552 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $28.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 87,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).