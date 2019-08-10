Dorsey Wright & Associates Upped Its Position in National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) by $705,595; Permit Capital Has Increased Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $888,000

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 605,613 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,072 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.