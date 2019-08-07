Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Its National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Stake; Pc-tel (PCTI) Sellers Increased By 23.58% Their Shorts

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) stake by 55.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 12,829 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 36,005 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 23,176 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc Com now has $8.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 1.08 million shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Pc-tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) had an increase of 23.58% in short interest. PCTI’s SI was 15,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.58% from 12,300 shares previously. With 56,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Pc-tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s short sellers to cover PCTI’s short positions. The SI to Pc-tel Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 9,479 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Tessitore Christopher Paul sold $1.20M worth of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 23,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. FBR Capital downgraded National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Wednesday, February 13. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $55 target.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. McGowan Kevin J bought $4,980 worth of stock. Bacastow Shelley J bought $4,650 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $4,658 were bought by Neumann David A on Friday, June 7.