Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowered Its Stake in Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) as Market Value Rose; Palisade Capital Management Holding In Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Was Boosted

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 81,427 shares as the company's stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 590,898 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 509,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 81,404 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company's stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $383.38. About 80,308 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.14M for 52.37 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Company accumulated 10,510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Champlain Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Eaton Vance Management holds 4,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Parametrica Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 5,228 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.05% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 1,326 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 5,159 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 49,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 2,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "2 Top Alcohol Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool" on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Easterly Government: This 5.7% Yield Is Backed By Your Rich Uncle Sam – Seeking Alpha" published on June 25, 2019