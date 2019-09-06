Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Meta Financial Group Has 1.77 Sentiment

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 83 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 47 decreased and sold holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 25.70 million shares, down from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meta Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 30 Increased: 49 New Position: 34.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 50.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 1,470 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 2,947 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $910.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Beyond Profit, Buy 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate’s (STX) Subsidiary Commences Cash Tender Offers – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lawsuit alleges ADM manipulated cash ethanol market to profit from derivatives – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95 million for 15.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 165,289 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 11.95% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc owns 1.54 million shares or 9.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Second Curve Capital Llc has 8.56% invested in the company for 570,931 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 2.99% in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 471,530 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 20.93% above currents $1840.72 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 113 shares. 14,514 are held by Barr E S. Raymond James And Assocs invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Inv Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,514 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Llc invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Mgmt Inc has 12,149 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 13,024 shares. 2,650 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd. Scotia Cap reported 48,130 shares. 55,175 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. 1,095 are owned by Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 770 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 4,810 are owned by Sarl. Atwood & Palmer has 464 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.