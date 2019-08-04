Dorsey Wright & Associates Stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Has Lowered by $1.16 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Upped Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Shares Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.22M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 5.96 million shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% stake. 143,178 were accumulated by Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Corp. Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 15,332 shares. Mesirow Fincl has 13,560 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company has 734,474 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 22,723 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 235,217 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 4,785 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.48% or 1.08M shares. Matthew 25 invested 6.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 300 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Company invested in 2,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ghp Investment accumulated 0.04% or 2,559 shares. Country Club Na reported 3,250 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Management Lc stated it has 0.14% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 250 are held by Valley Natl Advisers. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 650,000 shares. Highlander Management Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,389 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Loeb Prtnrs reported 162 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.19% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 512,846 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 12,276 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1.70M shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,280 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% or 52,272 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0.05% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

